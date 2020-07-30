Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan beats COVID-19

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA*

Bollywood star and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19.

This was announced by the Miss World Organization on Facebook July 28.

“Miss World 1994 and one of Bollywood’s most famous faces, left Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital along with her daughter Aaradhya earlier on Monday;

“Her husband Abhishek Bachchan tweeted thanking people for their “continued prayers and good wishes;

“Everyone at Miss World is happy to hear this announcement” said Miss World Chairman and CEO Julia Morley – “it’s the best news we could have received!;

“We would like to thank all the Miss World fans for their many messages of support,” Morley said in a statement.

