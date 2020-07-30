IATF recommends stay of NCR GCQ

BY JHON CASINAS

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has decided to recommend to the Office of the President to extend the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) in the National Capital Region (NCR) after July 31.

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Danilo Lim, the IATF has decided to recommend the extension of GCQ in the metropolis following a recent meeting among members of the task force and the Metro Manila Council.

Lim, however, stressed that President Duterte has the final say on the matter.

“Ang IATF nag meeting na at ang irerekomenda sa Office of the President ay i-maintain yung GCQ sa Metro Manila. Of course, ‘yan ‘yung rekomendasyon ng IATF,” said Lim in an interview over DZBB on Thursday.

“Nothing is final. Syempre depende kung a-aprobahan ni Presidente ‘yan. Pero as far as the IATF is concerned, ang irerecomda namin sa ating Pangulo ay i-maintain ‘yung GCQ category ng Metro Manila,” he added.

Lim said the metro mayors, who composed the MMC, only follow whatever decision that the IATF has come up with. (Jhon Casinas)

