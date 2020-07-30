More routes for PUVs to open in NCR

BY ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

With more industries allowed to operate in modified general community quarantine areas beginning next month, additional public transport routes are being eyed by transport regulators to be opened in the coming days, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said.

In a virtual briefing, LTFRB National Capital Region Director Zona Tamayo said the agency will come up with more routes for PUVs, including buses, taxis, UV Express, and modern and traditional jeepneys, in Metro Manila to be launched to meet the need of commuters.

“We will be coming up, perhaps, with more routes all across mode of public transport to be opened every week, or at least several in a week para matugunan ang pangangailangan sa public transportation on a select and calibrated basis,” Tamayo said.

Tamayo said the opening of the routes will be gradual and will be done by the agency in coordination with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID). (Alexandria San Juan)

