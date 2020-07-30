NBA ROUNDUP

LOS Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis is feared to miss the NBA season restart in Orlando Thursday.



Davis sustained an eye injury in their scrimmage against the Orlando Magic last Saturday.



LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel said his superstar is “still dealing with discomfort, day-to-day, and could not potentially not play at the restart.”



However, he said that he hopes Davis recovers in time and play against crosstown rival LA Clippers.



Davis did not practice Tuesday. He watched courtside and was wearing sunglasses to protect his eyes.



The Los Angeles Clippers is out one inside presence for their game against the Clippers.



Center Montrezel Harrel remains out on a personal matter since last week.



His return is still undetermined and the Clippers will be relying on Ivica Zubac who had recovered from COVID-19 and started against another California rival the Sacramento Kings in their final scrimmage, logging in 13 minutes and ended up with two points, six rebounds, and an assist.



Like Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel also forgot to take a coronavirus test.



A coronavirus test is one of a must requirement at the NBA bubble.



As a result, Noels will have to undergo a one-day quarantine before he is given the green light to rejoin the team.



He missed their final scrimmage and is remorseful.



The bubble is going smoothly so far.



Not one COVID infection has been reported.



But National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts says that next season may be played in a bubble.



According to her, a bubble may be the only way for the league to play next season as long as COVID-19 is around.



Russell Westbrook and James Harden are out one helping hand.



Fellow guard Eric Gordon was injured in a scrimmage against the Boston Celtics, their final before the restart.



Gordon rolled his ankle and writhed in pain. He did not return and will be out for one to two weeks.



Speaking of Harden, rookie Carsen Edwards threw huge dunk on the Houston superstar, earning him a highlight reel in the process.



(Compiled by Tristan Lozano)

