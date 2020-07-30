P3.4-M shabu seized in drug sting

BY GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – About 500 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P3.4 million was seized in a buy-bust operation at Barangay Cadawinonan, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental late Tuesday night.

Arrested was Jimmy Tanilon, 27, of the said village, police said.

Police recovered from him four packs and a sachet of suspected shabu, the P3,000 marked money, and a digital weighing scale.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Intelligence Unit, Dumaguete City Police Station, and the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit -7 in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

According to the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, Tanilon is listed as a high-value individual.

Tanilon, the police said, had previous drug offense but he was released last year after he availed of the plea bargaining.

Tanilon will be charged for violation of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Glazyl Masculino)

