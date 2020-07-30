Palace expects Gapay to sustain AFP modernization

By GENALYN D. KABILING*

Incoming Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay is expected to sustain the modernization of the military as well as ensure the country’s security, Malacañang said Wednesday.

Gapay, commanding general of the Philippine Army, has been designated by President Duterte as the next military chief effective August 3. He will take the place of Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. who will retire early next month.

“We expect Gen. Gapay to continue the reform initiatives of modernizing and professionalizing the armed forces while protecting our people and securing the state,” Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

“I wish Gen. Gapay all the best in this new undertaking and pray for his good health and success,” he added.

Santos, a member of the Philippine Military Academy class of 1986, has been serving as Army chief since December 2019.

He previously served as commander of the Southern Luzon Command and the Joint Task Force Haribon in Mega Davao.

