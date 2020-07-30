PCSO official shot dead in Mandaluyong

By JHON ALDRIN CASINAS

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary Wesley Barayuga was shot dead Thursday afternoon by a motorcycle-riding gunman in Mandaluyong City.

Mandaluyong Police chief Col. Hector Grajaldo said Barayuga’s driver, Jojo Gunao, was also injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Grajaldo said Barayuga and Gunao were onboard a white pickup when they were fired upon by a motorcycle-riding armed man near Calbayog Street corner Malinao Street in Barangay Highway Hills at around 3:30 p.m.

“A lone suspect onboard a motorcycle drove by and fired shots towards the passenger’s side of the vehicle,” the police officer said.

Barayuga, who was on the passenger’s seat, was hit in the back of the head. He died on the spot.

Four spent shells of .45-caliber pistol were recovered from the crime scene, police said.

Initial police report showed that the gunman was wearing a black jacket, maroon shorts, and a red helmet. He was seen on board a blue motorcycle speeding towards the direction of D.M. Guevarra Street.

Based on the security footage, Grajaldo said a light brown sedan slowed down in front of the victims’ vehicle near the intersection before the shooting happened.

He added that another motorcycle rider was also seen nearby.

After the shooting, all three vehicles, including the gunman’s, quickly sped away.

“We are now investigating why the driver of the (sedan) car did not report the incident,” Grajaldo said.

