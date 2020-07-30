Resumption of practices in pro leagues depends on quarantine measure

By JONAS TERRADO

Team practices in the professional ranks could be put on hold if plans of stricter community quarantine measure would be enforced in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces starting Aug. 1.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque had earlier hinted that new measures may be announced by President Duterte after COVID-19 cases spiked to at least 85,000 on Wednesday.

The announcement which will likely be made on Thursday will determine what kind of training pro players and teams can observe once they test negative for COVID-19.

Based on the Joint Administrative Order of the Games and Amusements Board, Philippine Sports Commission and Department of Health, a maximum of five players per activity and a skeleton workforce not exceeding 10 people are allowed under General Community Quarantine.

Practices, however, won’t be allowed under a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine and Enhanced Community Quarantine, thus limiting players to train individually in private (ECQ) and public spaces (ECQ and MECQ).

Modified Risk Areas are allowing a maximum of 10 players per session and skeleton workforce not exceeding 25 while Low Risk Areas permit a maximum skeleton workforce of 50.

PBA teams will be allowed to train under strict health guidelines once swab tests turn out negative.

Several ballclubs are slated to undergo the procedure on Aug, 6 and 7 at the Makati Medical Center while San Miguel, Ginebra and Magnolia will do theirs under the testing facilities of San Miguel Corporation.

Meanwhile, clubs in the Philippines Football League have already completed their own rapid and swab tests recently at the Philippine Football Federation office in Pasig City.

The PFF said a total of 155 individuals tested negative, but will hold another set of tests for other PFL players who have yet to take part in the procedure.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3, which was given professional status by GAB on Wednesday, has already set its own set of guidelines including plans to implement a bubble concept.

