Sotto backs Locsin over PH Sabah claim

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY VANNE TERRAZOLA

Senate President Tito Sotto on Thursday backed Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in insisting the Philippines’ claim over Sabah.

Sotto backed Locsin after the Malaysian foreign ministry said that it will summon the Philippines’ ambassador to explain Locsin’s “irresponsible statement” that Sabah is not part of Malaysia.

“As far as I know, even until recently, the heirs of the Sultanate of Sulu had been receiving rental payments for the occupancy of Sabah. Sulu is (part of the Philippines)! DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) has details,” Sotto said in his Twitter post.

The Philippines’ top diplomat reacted on Monday to a social media announcement of the United States Embassy in Manila about its donations of hygiene kits to Filipino repatriates from Sabah, Malaysia.

“Sabah is not in Malaysia if you want to have anything to do with the Philippines,” he said in reply to the US Embassy’s post. “You better edit that announcement if you know what’s good for you,” he added. (Vanne Terrazola)

comments