Wanted cult leader Ruben Ecleo nabbed in Pampanga

By AARON RECUENCO

Intelligence operatives of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested early Thursday morning fugitive and former Dinagat Island Rep. Ruben Ecleo Jr. during an operation in San Fernando City in Pampanga.

A report reaching Camp Crame in Quezon City said Ecleo was arrested at around 4:30 a.m. near a golf course in San Fernando City. His trusted man, 35-year-old Benjie Fernan, was also nabbed for harboring a fugitive and obstruction of justice

Ecleo, the “supreme master” of the cult Philippine Benevolent Missionaries Association, had been in hiding since 2011 after he jumped bail on the case of parricide leveled against him for killing his wife Alona in their house in Cebu City in 2002.

He was convicted of parricide in April 2012 and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was ordered by the court to pay more than P25 million in damages.

Following his conviction, he was dropped from the rolls of the House of Representatives. Since he continued to hide, then President Aquino offered a P2-million for any information that could lead to his capture.

Prior to his conviction on the case of parricide, Ecleo was also found guilty of graft charges in 2006 for illegal disbursement of funds involving three construction projects when he was still the mayor of San Jose town in Surigao del Norte from 1991 to 1994. He was sentenced to 31 years in jail.

Ecleo was arrested using the warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan which convicted him of graft charges.

Ecleo and Fernan were taken to the NCRPO headquarters in Taguig City where they were immediately subjected to medical examination.

