2 DSWD workers face raps for taking SAP cash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY TARA YAP

ILOILO CITY — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) filed graft charges against two Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) personnel for allegedly pocketing the cash aid that was returned by unqualified beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) in Iloilo province.

CIDG Chief for Western Visayas Police Lt. Col. Jun Balmaceda said graft and corrupt charges were filed before the Iloilo Provincial Prosecutor’s Office against Svenina Billones and Jande Arroyo, who are both assigned to DSWD municipal link office in Dumangas town.

According to Balmaceda, agents of CIDG-Iloilo Provincial Field Unit verified the accusation of a civilian informant against the duo when five people came forward. They claimed they returned the P6,000 cash aid each to Billones and Arroyo.

However, the five who returned the cash aid did not get an official receipt from Billones and Arroyo when it should have been done as per DSWD’s guideline. (Tara Yap)

comments