Chooks Pilipinas 3×3 getting ready for a Sept. start

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A day after Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 was granted pro status by the Games and Amusement Board, Commissioner Eric Altamirano immediately buckled down to work.

Altamirano met with the team owners that will play in the 2020 season of the league also endorsed by the International Basketball Federation, Thursday at C3 Events Place in San Juan City.

Present were San Juan-Go for Gold team governor Chris Conwi; Sta. Lucia sports head Buddy Encarnado; Nueva Ecija’s team manager Jai Reyes and official Mike Baldos; Porac-Big Boss Cement’s Ryan Monteclaro; Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines’ Tonette Roque; Mindoro’s Justin Tan and Teytey Teodoro; and Sulu’s Marvin Forniza.

Altamirano and his team discussed health protocols, including strict testing, player eligibility, and life inside the bubble.

Dr. Butch Ong of UP Science and Society Program detailed the health protocols while a representative from GET Philippines tackled the contract tracing application the players, staff, and team officials will use.

“We had to be very thorough and detailed during the meeting with the team owners since we can’t leave no stone unturned especially with the pandemic still on-going,” said Altamirano.

The team representatives were delighted with the outcome of the meeting, saying that the strict measures that have been recommended by GAB, the Department of Healthy, and the Inter-Agency Task Force are strictly followed by Chooks-to-Go.

“We are glad to be part of this organization,” expressed Encarnado.

“The players’ safety was greatly emphasized earlier. We can’t wait to get back to work since this is really for them,” added Reyes.

The teams though have yet to reveal their lineups.

But one thing Altamirano guaranteed is that there will be a lot of player movements compared to last season.

“We will definitely see a lot of new faces while our the players from our previous powerhouse teams like Pasig and Basilan will see their players move to new squads. This season will see more balance, I believe.”

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 is targetting a mid-September start date and will have its bubble at Inspire Academy in Laguna.

comments