Diaz wins in online meet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Waylon Galvez

Olympian Hidilyn Diaz delivered again for the country as she ruled the 59kg division in the Eleiko Email International Lifters Tournament held July 24 and 25.

A silver medalist in the 2016 Rio Olympics, had a total lift of 216kgs after submitting 95kgs in snatch and 121kgs in clean and jerk in the 59kg category of this inaugural online tournament as majority of actual events have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Diaz edged out Australian Fatima Yakubu, who had a lift of 183kgs, and South Africa’s Johanni Taljaard, who finished with 188kgs in the division participated by 47 other weightlifters.

“Nakita namin na nanalo ako,” said Diaz in a message to Tempo late Thursday.

“Hindi ko in-expect na manalo kasi hindi ko kilala mga kalaban ko. Basta para sakin, I need to do my best and to prepare para motivated parin ako mag-training towards the Tokyo Olympics.”

“Mahirap maghanap ng motivation kung walang goals na nilu-look forward. Siguro yun is panalo bonus na lang… for me to continue training despite na nasa pandemic tayo,” added Diaz.

The reigning women’s Asian Games (53kg) and Southeast Asian Games (55kg) champion is still in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where she has been training since late February.

The coronavirus pandemic cancelled almost all the events of international weightlifting, including the Asian Championships where Diaz was set to join her final Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Diaz is currently No. 5 in the 55kg women’s category in world ranking with 3,717.0982 points behind four Chinese weightlifters in Jiang Huihua (4,667.8878), Liao Qiuyun (4,288.9622), Zhang Wangqiong (4,212.6639) and Li Yajun (4,099.0223).

To qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, which has been pushed next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Diaz only needs to join her sixth and last OQT to book her second straight Olympic stint.

“This competition is meant for athletes around the world to spread some hope and encourage since the Olympics has been postponed. We’re showing the world that we are still a big contender and we’re well on our way to reaching our goals despite the pandemic,” said Diaz.

“We haven’t stopped training and we’re still working hard for our country and the dream for its first medal,” she said.

comments