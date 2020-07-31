Duterte’s call on telco firms reasonable, says Gatchalian

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MARIO CASAYURAN

President Duterte’s December deadline for telecommunications companies (telcos) to improve their services or face drastic government action is reasonable and achievable, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said Friday.

He said telcos could use the Ease of Doing Business Law, or the Anti-Red Tape Law, to force local government units (LGUs) to issue business permits in 10 days or else they are deemed approved already.

Telcos have complained that it takes them about eight months, minimum, to wait for a business permit to put up cell towers.

He during an ANC TV interview that ‘’the problem here when it comes to mobile Internet and mobile reach is the cell towers.”

Gathalian said developing nations they have three to four times more cell site towers.’’

“’I understand in Vietnam they have 50,000 to 60,000 cell towers compared to our less than 15,000 cell towers here,’’ he added.

“(In) The Anti-Red Tape Law, there is a very specific provision there, people don’t know this, there is a very specific provision that the Senate inserted last-minute to help telcos put up cell towers. It’s very specific there, the timeframe that the LGU’s need to fulfill and give the permits,’’ he explained. (Mario Casayuran)

comments