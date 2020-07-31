Kris Aquino releases teaser of comeback TV show ‘Love Life with Kris’

By JOJO P. PANALIGAN

“Marami ang nagsabi this day would never arrive.”

This is how Kris Aquino starts the teaser video for her show “Love Life with Kris” premiering Aug. 15 on TV5.

The host-actress refers to her return on TV after exiting ABS-CBN years ago and opting to concentrate on building up her online presence.

“I got to know the real me. Hinarap ko ang aking pagkakamali. Tinanggap ko na madaming beses din akong nagkulang. Natutunan kong iwanan ang kahapon,” Kris said of lessons learned while she was away from TV.

“Pinili kong patawarin ang aking sarili. For being human. For seeing myself as a victim. For allowing myself to almost give up.”

If reports were to be believed and reading into some of Kris’ previous posts early July, the comeback seemingly almost got derailed or at least delayed. In an Instagram post back then, she chose to keep mum, saying she can’t give an “explanation” on the status of her comeback as she doesn’t “possess” clear facts.

Well, all’s well that ends well—and she might even have Raffy Tulfo sit as guest on her show or co-host down the line.

In a short clip shot at TV5, Kris can be heard telling Raffy she’s a “fan.” He returned the compliment by saying so is he.

“It’s a pleasure to meet the ‘King of TV5,'” Kris said.

“You’re the Queen of All Media… Mas magandang-maganda ka pala sa person no?” Raffy replied.

According to Kris, his name has been on her list of people she’d like to work with.

“Gusto ko talaga magka-talk show with you. Sana in the future,” she told Raffy, whom she admires for the way he “stands up for women.”

“The King of Public Service @raffytulfoinaction made me feel so welcome… i’m very much aware kung sino lang po ako sa mundo ng Tv5 (baguhan na maraming dapat patunayan) and that he is their reigning king (not to mention the fact that he is the King of YouTube). But, Raffy & his kind staff lent me his dressing/conference room and told me to feel free to use it anytime I’m in the compound,” she wrote on her social media account.

Oh, and Kris won’t be Kris if she didn’t see through his “flattery” and remark about it too.

“Kahit alam ko naman fina-flatter lang nya ko when he said ‘mas magandang maganda ka sa person,’” she said. “Hindi nya kinailangan to be nice to me that’s why it was all the more appreciated.”

