Manila readies P200-M budget for COVID-19 vaccine

By JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

The local government of Manila will earmark P200 million from its 2021 budget for the purchase of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine that will be given for free to the residents of the city.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso made the announcement on his Facebook Live on Friday night, saying that he has already asked the city council, led by Vice Mayor Honey Lacuña, to prepare for the “end game.”

“The city government, and the vice mayor, and I talked already [about] our next plan in the coming months and hopefully, December,” Moreno said.

“Just so you know, your local government is already preparing… so Vice Mayor Lacuña and the councilors would be able to come up with an ordinance appropriating funds for the purchase of an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine… so we could give them for free for the Batang Maynila (residents of Manila),” he added.

The local chief executive did not disclose the name of the company which is expected to roll out the vaccine in the coming months, but said that it is a big and well-known company.

He said they will directly purchase vaccines from the said company if the local government would be allowed.

Moreno, however, clarified that there is still no completely approved vaccine and that his recommendation to appropriate a budget is only part of the city’s preparations.

