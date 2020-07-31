  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    P42-M marijuana destroyed

    BY ZALDY COMANDA

     

    JOINT personnel of Kalinga Provincial Police ffice and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera, discovered and destroyed marijuana plantation worth P42 million at mountainous town of Tinglayan, Kalinga.KPPO Photo/via zaldy comanda

    POLICEMEN uproot marijuana plants worth P42 million that was discovered at the mountains of Tinglayan, Kalinga. (KPPO)

     

    TABUK CITY, Kalinga – After two days of intense operation, elements of the Kalinga Provincial Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera discovered a marijuana plantation at the mountainous town of Tinglayan.

    The operatives uprooted and burned the marijuana plants with a combined street value of P42 million.

    Provincial Police director Col. Davy Limmong said the search and destroy operation was carried through Oplan 10 Kilo Kosat.

    They discovered fully grown marijuana plants at Barangay Loccong, Tinglayan, Kalinga in a two-day operation that started Wednesday morning. (Zaldy Comanda)

