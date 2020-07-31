P42-M marijuana destroyed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ZALDY COMANDA

TABUK CITY, Kalinga – After two days of intense operation, elements of the Kalinga Provincial Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera discovered a marijuana plantation at the mountainous town of Tinglayan.

The operatives uprooted and burned the marijuana plants with a combined street value of P42 million.

Provincial Police director Col. Davy Limmong said the search and destroy operation was carried through Oplan 10 Kilo Kosat.

They discovered fully grown marijuana plants at Barangay Loccong, Tinglayan, Kalinga in a two-day operation that started Wednesday morning. (Zaldy Comanda)

comments