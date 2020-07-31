Rebels can get vaccines if they stop fighting gov’t troops

By GENALYN D. KABILING

President Duterte is willing to give the coronavirus vaccines to everybody – even to communist rebels.

But Duterte said communist rebels can only avail of the coronavirus vaccines if they will stop fighting the government troops until December.

In his televised address Friday, the President asked New People’s Army not to harm the government troops who will be assigned to supervise the vaccine distribution program as soon as the supplies are available.

Duterte made the statement amid high hopes the vaccine to the dreaded viral illness will be available before the end of the year.

“Yung mga NPA pabakunahan ko ba? If you stop fighting for a while during the period or until December kasi my soldiers will be busy monitoring, supervising, huwag lang ninyo galawin, pwede kayong sumali at pumila doon,” Duterte said.

“Even if you announce that you are an NPA, it’s okay. Wala munang… pagamot ka muna o pa-vaccinate ka, para mahusay kang lumaban sa puwersa ko,” he added.

Duterte, however, made clear that his pronouncement was not a declaration of a unilateral ceasefire with the communist rebels.

He said he made the appeal to “allow the normal process of helping the country.”

Duterte said he is ready to help the rebels “as a matter of humanity because it is not our money, and because you are a Filipino.”

“Post COVID na tayo mag-away ulit. I am just telling you, stop it and allow the normal process of helping the country,” he said.

The President has remained hopeful about the potential coronavirus vaccine by December, citing the efforts in vaccine development by China. He appreciated China’s gesture to prioritize the country’s request for vaccine access.

Once the coronavirus vaccines are available, the government plans to purchase the supply and prioritize the poorest of the poor in the vaccination program.

Duterte said he wants the military to supervise the vaccine distribution program “to remove partisan, favoritism, and petty corruption.”

“However you do it, I don’t care. I just want a unified monitoring and supervising…We intend to vaccinate every Filipino for that matter,” he said.

