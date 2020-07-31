Sketch of gunman in slay of NCMH chief released

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) released on Friday a composite sketch of one of two motorcycle-riding gunmen tagged in the killing of National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) chief Roland Cortez and his driver.

Based on the sketch, police described one of the gunmen as about 5’4” to 5’5” tall, 30 to 40 years old and medium built, “moreno”, and with brown black hair.

He might have served as the “spotter” or the one looking out for the victim and for police presence before the shooting, according to QCPD investigation unit chief Maj. Elmer Monsalve.

In a press briefing, QCPD Director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo said that the gunman in the sketch alighted from their motorcycle and “pretended to be a casual jogger” when they shot Cortez and his driver.

Montejo added that they already formed a group tasked to investigate the victims’ killing and gathered testimonies from several witnesses as well as evidence, such as the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

He said police now have a “lead” after they determined the plate number of the vehicle used by the gunmen.

On July 27, Cortez and his driver, Ernesto dela Cruz, died after they were peppered with bullets by motorcycle-riding assailants inside their vehicle, a red Toyota Vios, at the corner of Cassanova Drive and Tandang Sora Ave. around 7 a.m.

A tricycle drive r who witnessed the incident told police that one of the two gunmen alighted from the motorcycle and knocked on the right side window of the victims’ vehicle before firing at them.

The gunmen then f led towards Commonwealth Ave., the police report said. (Joseph Pedrajas)

