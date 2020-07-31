They took offense at him

Gospel: MT 13:54-58

*

JESUS came to his native place and taught the people in their synagogue. They were astonished and said, “Where did this man get such wisdom and mighty deeds? Is he not the carpenter’s son? Is not his mother named Mary and his brothers James, Joseph, Simon, and Judas? Are not his sisters all with us? Where did this man get all this?” And they took offense at him. But Jesus said to them, “A prophet is not without honor except in his native place and in his own house.” And he did not work many mighty deeds there because of their lack of faith.

* * *

Jesus returns to his hometown Nazareth and preaches at the synagogue. Many who hear Jesus are amazed, but theirs is an astonishment not of admiration but of offense. They question his family background. They doubt his teachings. They reflect an attitude frequently hidden in man towards his fellowman: An attitude of discrimination, indifference, and misconception.

The former town mates of Jesus question his capacity and family background because they are lacking in faith. Faith is to accept what God says and does to us. It is faith not to question God’s ways or doubt God’s will. When we have faith, God will perform mighty deeds for us. There will be healing miracles. Against whom have I discriminated? How can I overcome my prejudices?

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

