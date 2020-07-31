Vaginal secretions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RICA CRUZ

*

Doc Rica,

Meron akong habit na matu­log nang walang damit at all. Tapos I spread my legs kasi feeling ko it helps to air out my vagina. Mabilis akong maar­ouse and during the day, my pussy is so moist. Feeling ko magkaka-yeast infection ako or something kapag di ko sya pinapahanginan sa gabi. Okay lang ba ito or dapat ko syang itigil?

Thank you,

Airism

Hello Airism,

Normal lang naman ang moisture na sinesecrete ng vagina. These secretions help control the growth of micro­organisms na normally living in the vagina. Kailangan mong maisip na merong self-cleaning characteristic ang iyong vagina and hindi mo siguro kailangan maging worried to have to air it out every night.

Sexual arousal may contrib­ute in increase in discharge, as well as stress and kung nasan ka sa iyong cycle. Usually clear ito or medyo maputi na from slippery to clumpy. Kung may change sa mga descriptions na ito, puwede kang magkonsulta sa iyong doctor.

Kapag matutulog ka, puwede mo din iconsider ang pagsusuot ng cotton underwear na medyo loose-fitting. Ito din ay nakakat­ulong with air circulation. It will also help with reducing the chance of vaginal irritation or infection. Medyo may risk kasi ng infection or irritation if you spread your legs and open lang ang iyong vagina through the night. As a general rule, iwasan mo lang magsuot ng constrict­ing underwear or synthetic na tela when choosing underwear for optimum vaginal health.

Magkakaiba ang level ng secretions ng iba’t ibang mga babae. And there is nothing wrong with what you are doing now, your OB will be able to give you advice on how you can keep your vagina healthy. And that’s the naked truth! Always explore, always enjoy but always be safe, in more ways than one.

With love and lust,

Doc Rica

* * *

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psy­chologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

comments