Vietnamese nabbed for selling agarwood

BY MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO

TACLOBAN City – A Vietnamese has been charged for selling and possessing 3.1 kilograms of agarwood, locally known as “lapnisan”, or “lanete”, in a buy-bust operation in this city.

Capt. Winrich Laya Lim, City Drug Enforcement Unit chief, identified the suspect as Nguyen Phuoc, 44, residing in V&G Subdivision here.

He said a buy-bust operation has been set on Thursday against the suspect upon learning that he has been trading agarwood.

Police seized from the suspect a total of 3.115 kilos of agarwood during the operation.

A case for violation of Section 68 of Presidential Decree 705 or the Revised Forestry Code as amended by Executive Order Nos. 277 and 23 was filed against the suspect.

Agarwood, also known as oud oil, is one of the expensive essential oils. It is also called as aloeswood, a fragrant dark resinous wood used in incense, perfume, and small carvings.

An official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said that each kilogram of agarwood wedges costs up to P700,000. Not all “lanete” trees have agarwood, so illegal loggers cut them on a trial and error process, including other trees that block their way. (Marie Tonette Marticio)

comments