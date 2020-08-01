6 kids among the latest COVID-19 cases in Davao region

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DAVAO CITY – Six children from Davao City, aged ten months old to 11 years old, are among the latest cases of coronavirus disease in Davao region.

Based on the profile of the Department of Health Region 11 last July 30, four of the six children come from the same barangay.

The profile shows two girls aged two and eight years old, and two boys aged 10 months old and five years old from Barangay 76-A in Davao were found infected with coronavirus.

It also showed that their history of exposure is from a confirmed case. Meanwhile, two other girls aged three and eight years old, both from Barangay 23-C, are positive for COVID-19.

All the six children are asymptomatic.

The children were among the 44 people recorded as new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

On the same day, three children from Davao City were among the 16 people who have recovered.

The children include a two-month-old boy from Matina Crossing , a five-year-old girl from Ilang, and a 14-year-old girl from Barangay 23-C.

The oldest patient, who was discharged last Thursday, was an 81-year-old woman from Barangay Talomo Poblacion in Davao City.

On Friday, the DoH Davao Center for Health Development reported 37 additional cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The DoH said “of these new cases,17 are from Davao City, eight from Davao de Oro, six are from Davao Oriental, five are from Davao del Norte, and one from Davao del Sur.”

The region currently has 1,310 cases of COVID-19, 506 of which are active cases. It also recorded 48 deaths and 756 recoveries. (Zea Capistrano)



comments