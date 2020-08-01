Caloocan barangay on lockdown starting Sunday

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
A barangay in Caloocan City will be placed under a seven-day lockdown starting Sunday after the city’s health department reported a sudden rise of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the area.
Residents of Barangay 132, except for workers, will not be allowed to go outside their houses until 11:59 p.m. of August 8, based on the decision made by Mayor Oca Malapitan following an emergency meeting.
This came about after the city’s health department reported 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area.
The local government assured the residents that relief packs will be distributed while the city’s contact tracing team is tracking down all possible virus carriers.
“Araw-araw ang ating pagmomonitor sa mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa bawat barangay. Ginagawa natin ang lahat ng makakaya para mapabilis ang contact tracing upang mapigilan ang pagkalat ng virus,” Malapitan said. (Joseph Pedrajas)