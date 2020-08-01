‘Dindo’ enhances moonson rains

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tropical depression “Dindo” may not make landfall but cyclone-enhanced monsoon rains will persist over most of the country in the next 24 hours, according to a state weather forecaster.

As of Saturday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) estimated the location of the cyclone at 805 kilometers (km) east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts up to 55 kph.

The weather disturbance will likely be outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) between Monday and Tuesday, weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

“Dindo” has no direct impact on the country at the moment but another tropical depression at 1,035 km west of Northern Luzon or outside the PAR continues to enhance the “habagat.” It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

The cyclone-enhanced “habagat” may bring occasional light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains over Luzon, Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula within 24 hours.

The rest of the country will also be cloudy with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon. (Ellalyn Vera-Ruiz)

comments