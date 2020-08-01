JC de Vera on accepting work amid COVID-19 crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY STEPHANIE MARIE BERNARDINO

*

Actor JC de Vera knows this, that’s why he feels blessed to have been cast in the movie “Escape from Mamasapano.” In a Zoom interview, he admitted feeling the pinch especially as there are bills to pay and a family whose welfare he looks after.In this pandemic, one can only be thankful to still have work.

Note that work for actors on TV and in the movies these days has been more challenging than usual as the safety and work protocols are stricter in order to keep the COVID-19 virus from spreading among cast and crew.

Aside from wearing PPE, some are required to stay on location for days on end, without seeing family.

“Siguro malaking factor ‘yung nagwo-worry na rin ‘yung pamilya ko sa anong ibabayad sa kuryente, sa tubig, sa mga monthly amortization (kaya ko tinanggap itong movie),” he said. “Siyempre kaming mga artista rin, kahit papaano, marami kaming sinusubukan nai-invest para sa future namin.It just so happens na dumating itong pandemic and sumabay pa ‘yung pag-close ng ABS-CBN, so nagpatung-patong talaga (ang mag dapat bayaran).”

Aside from the need to work anew, JC said he finds doing the movie worth his time and effort. Produced by Atty Ferdinand Topacio’s Borracho Films, “Escape from Mamasapano” is about the real-life event that happened there in 2015.

Aside from JC, the movie stars Aljur Abrenica with Edu Manzano, Ritz Azul, Tonton Gutierrez, Congressman Mikey Arroyo, and Claudine Barretto.

The film is directed by Lawrence Fajardo with script written by Eric Ramos.

Shooting of the movie in Batangas and Cavite starts this month.

JC will be away for some time from his fiancée Rikkah Cruz and their two-year-old daughter once work starts.

“Maraming paalaman sa pamilya bago gawin pero nami-miss talaga namin na magtrabaho ngayon,” JC said. “So, hindi talaga kami nagdalawang-isip na gawin itong project.”

comments