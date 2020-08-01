Mr and Miss Supranational 2020 pageants postponed

BY ROBERT REQUINTINA

Two more international pageants have been postponed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

They are the 12th Miss Supranational beauty pageant and its male counterpart the 5th Mister Supranational contest which are usually held in December. Both competitions will instead be staged in 2021, according to Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski, President of the Miss and Mister Supranational Organization,

“Having our competitions during a global pandemic was never an option for us. It is not a risk that we are prepared to take and we do not feel 2020 is a good time for an international event with so many participating countries. Our number one priority is the health, safety and well-being of our contestants, therefore it was an easy decision to make;

“During the coming months, we will evaluate the situation in the world and consult with our broadcast partner to determine the best date for our next competitions. I want to reiterate that we will be back stronger than ever when we feel assured that it is possible to travel easily and safely and that the host country is safe, too,” said Lipinski.

Reigning Miss Supranational, Anntonia Porsild from Thailand, and Mister Supranational, Nate Crnkovich from the United States, will continue being the official ambassadors of the organization as their reigns are extended until the next competitions take place.

