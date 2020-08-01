Sarah Geronimo on married life: ‘Nakakapanibago!’

BY STEPHANIE BERNARDINO

In rare instance and briefly at that, Sarah Geronimo talked about her marriage with Matteo Guidicelli.

The singer-actress described her journey as wife as “masarap, masaya, nakakapanibago.”

The two tied the knot in intimate ceremony in February. Recently, photos posted by Dr. Vicki Belo show them enjoying vacation in Amanpulo touted by many as their “delayed honeymoon.”

Sarah admitted making “adjustments” and that includes making Matteo her “priority.”

“Siyempre po, may asawa na po tayo. Priority din natin ang asawa natin!” she said in an interview tendered for her launch as endorser of vitamin brand.

Asked to describe her life as wife using a title from one of her songs, Sarah chose her first big hit: “Forever’s Not Enough.”

“Siyempre po ‘pag nagmahal tayo, parang hindi sapat ang forever,” she explained.

Sarah shared her realizations during this pandemic.

“Of course, the gift of life, ‘yung pag-acknowledge, ‘yung gratitude,” she said. “Iyong every day you acknowledge — lalong lalo na po sa nangyayari ngayon ‘di ba? Tomorrow is not promised.”

“Pinagpapasalamat mo nang husto ‘yung buhay na binigay sa ‘yo ng Panginoon, and also ‘yung for the life of your loved ones. I draw inspiration from that,” she added. “Also ‘yung grace, sa trabaho. Aminin po natin na sa pandemic na meron tayo, nana-i-experience ng buong mundo, ‘yung trabaho po… marami pong nawawalan ng trabaho so mas lalo ko pa pong pinapahalagahan ‘yung opportunities na binibigay po sa akin. Kasi hindi po lahat ay nabibigyan niyan.”

