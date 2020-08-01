Super juniors Tamayo, Abadiano are now Fighting Maroons

The University of the Philippines Maroons will have a deeper bench when the next basketball season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines opens in a Covid-free future.

That’s because the 1-2 punch of Nazareth School of National University in Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano will be joining the Maroons.

Fighting Maroons head coach Bo Perasol personally met with the new recruits and happily welcomed the two high school stars to the team.

“We are very happy to have Carl and Gerry in our team. Coming straight out of high school, they have five full playing years with the team. They will really be a big boost for our young team which is again in the process of rebuilding,” said Perasol.

Tamayo and Abadiano, who graduated from high school this year, said they chose UP because they value education and know how the country’s premier university makes sure its student athletes also perform well academically.

“It’s one of my dreams na makapag-aral sa UP. Education is one of my reasons for picking the school and siyempre ‘yong basketball program din,” said Tamayo, enrolled as a B Sports Science major.

“Sobrang saya kasi siyempre tulad ng sinabi ni Carl, dream school ko rin ang UP. Hindi lang ito tungkol sa paglalaro. ‘Yong napili ko rin dito is education. Kapag natapos na [ang basketball], di natin masabi ano mangyayari. Ang importante ay maganda ang tinapos namin,”said Abadiano, who is taking up BS Tourism.

Tamayo and Abadiano, who suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, join a loaded pool of UP recruits this year. Other players who committed to UP recently are Xavier School ace Miguel Tan, Fil-Canadians Alonso Tan and Anton Eusebio, Fil-Australian center Ethan Kirkness, Fil-Am guard Sam Dowd, and Gilas Youth cadet RC Calimag.

