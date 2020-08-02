2 storms enhance ‘habagat’

Two tropical storms, one of them inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat” that will likely induce more rains over Luzon within 24 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said tropical storm “Dindo” (international name “Hagupit”) was estimated at 385 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes or still inside the PAR at 10 a.m. Sunday.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Weather specialist Samuel Duran said Dindo may further intensify into a severe tropical storm with maximum wind speed reaching 89 kph to 117 kph by Monday morning.

However, it is still not expected to make landfall over the Philippines and could already be outside the PAR by Monday.

At the moment, Dindo, as well as another tropical storm with international name “Sinlaku” over the West Philippine Sea, may both continue to enhance the habagat that will bring occasional light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains over Luzon within 24 hours. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

