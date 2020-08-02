Kyrgios pulls out of US Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SYDNEY (AFP) – An emotional Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the US Open Sunday for ”the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives” while pleading with players who attend to not be selfish and act responsibly.

His decision follows fellow Australian and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty last week withdrawing from the Grand Slam in New York, citing ”significant risks” from the coronavirus pandemic.

”Dear Tennis, I will not be playing this year at the US Open. It hurts me at my core,” Kyrgios, who has consistently called out fellow competitors for not taking the virus seriously enough, said in a video posted on Twitter.

”But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you.”

The opinionated Kyrgios, ranked just 40 but a major drawcard, last month blasted the ATP as ”selfish” for pressing ahead with plans for the US Open, which is scheduled to start on Aug. 31.

comments