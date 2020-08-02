MLB season to continue

NEW YORK (AFP) – Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred vowed Saturday the season would continue even as more COVID-19 positive cases were detected and another game was postponed.

Manfred told ESPN despite 20 positive tests on the Miami Marlins and multiple positives on the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, the campaign would not be stopped.

‘’We are playing,’’ Manfred said. ‘’I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable.’’

