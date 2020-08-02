NPA rebel dead in Bukidnon clash

An alleged New People’s Army (NPA) extortionist was killed when his group clashed with soldiers in Cabanglasan, Bukidnon on Saturday.

Lieutenant Colonel Franklin Fabic, commanding officer of 88th Infantry Battalion (88IB), said the slain suspect was identified by his former comrades who surrendered to authorities as alias “Daligas,” a squad leader who belonged to the Guerilla Front Malayag.

Fabic said the soldiers were conducting security patrol in the hinterlands of Barangay Mandahikan to verify a report about the presence of armed groups when they were fired upon by some 15 gunmen around 9:50 a.m.

He said the troops were forced to return fire. A 10-minute gunbattle ensued until the gunmen were forced to retreat.

After the firefight, the soldiers searched the area and discovered the remains of the lone fatality.

No one was harmed on the government’s side, Fabic noted.

The soldiers also recovered an M16 rifle and a bandolier containing four magazines from the suspect.

According to Major Gen. Andres Centino, commander of 4th Infantry Division (4ID), Daligas’ group was responsible for the burning of P2.4 million worth of heavy equipment at a quarry site in Barangay Sinabuagan, Valencia City, Bukidnon last June 19, 2020.

“These bandits burned equipment to threaten business owners to give in to their demands,” he said.

Centino vowed to further intensify their offensives against the communist rebels to prevent them from extorting from the locals. (Martin Sadongdong)

