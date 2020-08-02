Reds snatch cop in Surigao del Norte

BY AARON RECUENCO

Suspected communist rebels abducted on Friday a police sergeant while on his way to report for duty in Sison town of Surigao del Norte, police confirmed on Sunday.

A report reaching Camp Crame in Quezon City identified the kidnapped cop as 42-year-old Staff Sergeant Restie Dandan, assigned to the Sison Municipal Police Station.

Dandan was on his way to the police station at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday when armed men flagged him down in Sitio Mijares, Barangay San Isidro in Sison town.

“Investigation revealed that there were six heavily-armed men carrying long firearms and wearing a lower camouflage uniform with boots while other undetermined number of rebels hid at the grassy portion and served as the blocking force,” the report read.

“They waited for the victim on the roadside, flagged him down while riding his motorcycle on the way to work, binding his hands at the back with a knot and taking him away with them. It was also observed the presence of blood stain found at the leaves where the incident took place,” it added.

The motorcycle of the policeman was abandoned and was already turned over to his family.

Dandadan’s service firearm, however, was taken.

Police and military operatives were already sent to all the areas where the policeman and his abductors would go. (Aaron Recuenco)

