6.4 quake jolts Cotabato City

BY MIKE U. CRISMUNDO
BUTUAN CITY – A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Cotabato City early Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 1:08 a.m.
In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the epicenter was plotted 13 kilometers (kms) southeast of Cotabato City, Maguindanao province.
The tremor had a depth of 543 kms, it said.
Phivolcs said Intensity ll was registered in Alabel and Malungon, Sarangani; while Intensity 1 was recorded in Tupi, General Santos City; and Koronadal City, South Cotabato and Kiamba, Sarangani.
Phivolcs said there was no tsunami threat in those areas, but aftershocks were expected. (Mike U. Crismundo)