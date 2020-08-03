6.4 quake jolts Cotabato City

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MIKE U. CRISMUNDO

*

BUTUAN CITY – A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Cotabato City early Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 1:08 a.m.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the epicenter was plotted 13 kilometers (kms) southeast of Cotabato City, Maguindanao province.

The tremor had a depth of 543 kms, it said.

Phivolcs said Intensity ll was registered in Alabel and Malungon, Sarangani; while Intensity 1 was recorded in Tupi, General Santos City; and Koronadal City, South Cotabato and Kiamba, Sarangani.

Phivolcs said there was no tsunami threat in those areas, but aftershocks were expected. (Mike U. Crismundo)

comments