Ancajas, Marcial US trips on hold

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nick Giongco

The government’s decision to re-impose the moderate enhanced community

quarantine (MECQ) in the National Capital Region and neighboring provinces is going to push back the target departure date of two Filipino fighters bound for the US.

World champion Jerwin Ancajas and Olympic fighter Eumir Marcial were being eyed to book tickets for Los Angeles by MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons, who is lining up key fights for the two in the US.

Ancajas, the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight titlist, has been programmed by Top Rank to make the ninth defense of the 115-lb crown against Mexican Jonathan Rodriguez in September.

The key was to bring Ancajas to the US the soonest so Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum can assign a date.

Ancajas is actually almost ready to fly but since the US Embassy’s visa section remains closed, the boxer has no other option but wait until it opens for business.

Joven Jimenez, who trains and manages Ancajas, insists there’s nothing he can do about the latest lockdown measure.

“Basta tuloy-tuloy lang ensayo naming dito sa Navy headquarters sa Cavite City,” said Jimenez.

“Ang importante ay nag-eensayo si Jerwin ara lagging handa,” he added.

As for Marcial, who Gibbons signed to a lucrative deal last month, the situation is like that of Ancajas.

Gibbons is planning to set up a fight for Marcial’s professional debut sometime in October.

comments