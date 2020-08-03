Another Catholic prelate infected with virus

BY LESLIE ANN AQUINO

Another Catholic prelate has tested positive for COVID-19.

Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David on Sunday announced that his predecessor Bishop Deogracias Iñiguez tested positive for COVID-19.

“I announced it at Mass today so people could join us in praying for his recovery,” he said in an interview.

David said Iñiguez is currently in a hospital under isolation.

Iniguez, the first bishop of Caloocan, resigned at the age of 72 in 2013 before the mandated retirement age of 75.

Then Pope Benedict XVI accepted the resignation of Iñiguez.

Last July 23, Bishop Broderick Pabillo, apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila, informed priests that he tested positive for COVID-19. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

