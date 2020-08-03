Customs seizes brand new McLaren

BY BETHEENA UNITE

A brand new McLaren 620R super car was seized Monday at the Port of Manila for attempting to evade payment of appropriate duties and taxes, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) said.

It arrived in the country last July 16 from Hong Kong, but the bureau said was only declared as a brand new Porsche Cayman sports car in an attempt to avoid the payment of the appropriate duties and taxes.

“Allegedly the consignee Llorin Trading declared duties and taxes amounting to only P1,500,000 thus preventing the collection of P15,000,000 worth of revenues to the government,” the bureau said. It was disclosed that although similar in car type, the actual shipment –McLaren 620R super car – is valued at P33 million and corresponding duties and taxes of P16,771,688.91. (Betheena Unite)

