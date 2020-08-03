Girl fights off rapist, stabbed to death

BACOLOD CITY – A 14-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by a 19-year-old man who tried to rape her in a sugarcane field at Barangay Mabini, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental over the weekend.

Police withheld the name of the minor-victim and the suspect.

Lt. Col. Robert Mansueto, city police chief, said the victim was walking on her way home when the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, dragged her into the sugarcane plantation on Saturday.

Mansueto said the suspect probably waited for the victim to pass by the area again that day after she was told by her sister to charge a cellular phone.

Mansueto said the suspect allegedly killed the girl when she shouted for help.

The victim was stabbed four times in the body, which caused her immediate death, the police chief added.

The suspect then fled bringing with him the bladed weapon he used in the crime. Police recovered from the scene the suspect’s face mask.

He said they held the suspect for investigation but was later released since they need stronger evidence to confirm his involvement in the crime.

“We have witnesses but their statements can only be considered as circumstantial evidence,” he added. (Glazyl Masculino)

