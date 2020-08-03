MECQ expected to reduce virus spread – UP experts

BY ALEXANDRIASAN JUAN

Researchers from the University of the Philippines (UP) said the imposition of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila and nearby provinces will help reduce up to 70,000 its earlier projected 220,000 coronavirus cases in the country by the end of August.

“Ang bagong forecast natin ay 220,000 cases by end-August if Philippines remains under general community quarantine (GCQ). Ngayong naka-MECQ tayo, we can save about 50,000 to 70,000 new cases,” Professor Ranjit Rye of the UP Octa Research Team said in a Palace virtual briefing on Monday.

According to Rye, placing the capital region into a stricter lockdown will make a big difference for the healthcare sector and will help reduce the transmission rate of the disease.

The national tally of COVID-19 infections breached the 100,000 mark on Sunday with a total case count of 103,185 where 35,569 are active cases, according to the health department.

“Malaking bagay ang MECQ kahit na napakalaki ng cost nito. Kung paiigtingin pa ang T3 (test-trace-treat) at sasamahan ng matinding kooperasyon ng private sector at civil society, walang kaduda-duda na babagsak ang reproduction rate after 15 days,” Rye assured.

“Maraming mase-save sa COVID-19 lalo na sa mortality, at matutulungan din nito ang mga health workers natin na talagang hirap na hirap na sa ngayon,” he added.

Meanwhile, the team urged the public to help in their own way through staying at home and observing health and safety guidelines such as practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing of face mask and face shield.

“Let us make this MECQ worth, while for the government they should also improve its capacity on testing, tracing, and isolation,” Rye said.

