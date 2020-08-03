Pageant director organizes group to help needy schoolmates

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

Helping others is a great way to spread happiness to others and get the most out of life. And letting friends know you care about them and appreciate them can help strengthen your bond.

That’s what the batchmates of Baesa High School Batch 2003 in Caloocan City have been doing since the start of the health pandemic in March.

Led by national pageant director Josephus Ople Canabuan, batch salutatorian, SSG president, the school batchmates established a group dubbed “Banyuhay Cares” which aims to support one another amid struggles.

School batchmates in eight sections have joined the “family” support group: Sections Euclid, Pythagoras, Pascal, Descartes, Hamilton, Newton, Lobachevsky, and Mandelbrot.

“We have schoolmates who really need our help especially during a crisis. So we decided to form this group and stir up one another to love and good works,” Canabuan said. “All of us don’t have the same amount of money but we all have the time in our hands. So let us give some of this time to help others.”

One of group’s classmates who is now a vendor has sought the assistance of the group during the health crisis. “Gipit talaga ako ngayong panahon na ito. Nakakahiya man lumapit pero masaya ako dahil may pangalawang pamilya ako na handang tumulong sa akin,” said a classmate who refused to be identified.

Donna M. Labing-isa, of section Newton and batch event organizer, said that the batch will hold its 18th Grand Alumni Homecoming in December 2021.

“These days, we only communicate through text messages or emails because of social distancing. Hopefully, all of us can meet soon so that we can finally push through with our plans of helping our needy batchmates,” she said.

