2 NPA rebels killed in Laguna clash

BY DANNY ESTACIO

LAGUNA – Two members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed Tuesday morning in an hour-long exchange of gunfire with the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-4A (RMFB4A) in Barangay San Antonio Kalayaan.

Police are still establishing the identities of the rebels who were left behind by their comrades who fled after the encounter.

The government forces, led by Police Colonel Lambert Suerte, have recovered three M16 A1s, a baby M16 with M203 grenade launcher, an improvised device claymore mine, firing line and blasting cap, electronic device, and several documents.

Police also spotted traces of blood drops where the rebels fled, indicating some of them were wounded.

According to a report posted at 1 a.m., the policemen were implementing Oplan Dirty Dozen in the lair of the NPAs when they encountered some 40 armed rebels.

The gunfire lasted for an hour until the rebels retreated to the mountainous part of the said area.

No casualties were reported on the government forces.

Barangay Kalayaan was once the stronghold of the late Gregorio Rosal alias Ka Roger who became the spokesperson of the CPP / NPA / NDF. (Danny Estacio)

