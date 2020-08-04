Cardinals series axed as 13 test positive for COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet



LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Thirteen members of the St. Louis Cardinals franchise have tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said Monday, forcing postponement of the team’s four-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

A statement from MLB said seven players and six staff members from the Cardinals had contracted coronavirus in the past week.

The league said the Cardinals, who have been in quarantine since Thursday, will remain in Milwaukee and be tested daily.

The team is tentatively scheduled to return to play against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis, the league said.

The wave of positive cases come after one player and three staff members tested positive for the virus on Saturday, forcing postponement of the weekend series with the Brewers.

The wave of Cardinals cases is the second major outbreak to rock a MLB franchise since the league resumed last month.

The Miami Marlins have so far confirmed around 20 positive tests while several employees of the Philadelphia Phillies also tested positive.

comments