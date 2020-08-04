‘Crash Landing On You’ actress wants to meet her Filipino fans

BY ROBERT REQUINTINA

Korean actress Son Ye-Jin, who captured the hearts of Filipino K-drama fans in the blockbuster Netflix series “Crash Landing On You,” wants to visit the Philippines once again and meet her Filipino fans.

Ye-Jin made the remarks after she was revealed as the latest celebrity endorser for the popular Philippine telco company Smart Communications on Monday.

“I actually wanted to go to the Philippines and shoot. The fans who loved the drama sent so many messages on social media. It’s sad that I am not able to meet them because of the current situation,” said Ye-Jin, in a pre-taped message to her fans, during an online press conference.

Smart executives said that they never had any problem with Ye-Jin from Day 1 that they reached out to her management until the last day of her shoot.

In Smart’s latest 44-second TV ad, Ye-Jin confidently rides a motorcycle and navigates the city through the fast lane, alluding to the prioritized, worry-free, and elevated lifestyle that Smart Signature provides its customers, powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network. The ad also powerfully ends with Son Ye Jin affirming, “Simple. Smart Ako.”

“She’s dying to meet her Filipino fans. Ten years ago she visited the Philippines and she went to Palawan,” said Jane Basas, Smart’s SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business.

Basas added that Ye-Jin was excited to ride a Ducati motorcycle in the TV commercial.

“Son Ye Jin’s appeal is undeniable among Filipinos who have been swept by the Korean wave, and we are thrilled to fulfill their wish. This is one way of supporting the Hallyu passion of our customers, who put their trust in our network so they can binge-watch the latest K-dramas, stream K-Pop hits, and stay updated on their K-idols online,” Basas said.

Ye-Jin, who already won 11 best actress trophies, is the second Korean star to be signed up by Smart after Hyun Bin, who is her leading man in the “Crash” series.

And just like Bin, Ye-Jin is also scheduled to visit the Philippines as part of her promo tour. She is expected to do three events in Manila based on her one-year contract. But with the current situation here due to COVID-19, it is not definite yet when Ye-Jin and even Bin would be visiting the country.

Negotiations for Ye-Jin to join Smart started in June and the Korean star finally shot her TVC on July 16.

Smart executives said the idea to sign up Ye-Jin began when fans teased that Bin would be lonely in his solo commercial. “Now Hyun Bin won’t be lonely anymore. And perhaps Ye-Jin got to know Smart through Hyun Bin.”

“It was an easy choice. She’s an accomplished person who has made her mark. She’s very empowered, confident, someone who embodies beauty, grace and excellence,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart President and CEO and PLDT Chief Revenue Officer, when asked why they tapped Ye-Jin.

Panlilio added: “’Simple, Smart Ako’ gave us a clear guiding principle when it comes to serving our customers – that is, to make amazing experiences and cutting-edge technology simple and accessible to every Filipino. We are embracing this same approach as we commit to simplifying the postpaid experience so our postpaid customers can enjoy a Signature lifestyle.”

Ye-Jin said that she is grateful for the TVC because she was able to connect with her fans through Smart.

“I am always grateful for having a platform to entertain and touch the lives of others through my craft. I thank Smart for giving me a way to specifically reach out to my Filipino fans and inspire them to make a mark in whatever path that they have chosen. I wish to see you all soon,” said Ye Jin, who earned the title ‘Queen of Melodramas’ in South Korea for her string of hit series and movies. (Robert R. Requintina)

