David Licauco, pinasok na ang online selling

BY RUEL J. MENDOZA

Habang wala pang sinisimulan na bagong TV show ang Kapuso hunk na si David Licauco, pinasok na rin nito ang pagnenegosyo online.

Ang business ni David ay may kinalaman sa pagkakaroon ng healthy lifestyle, tama lang sa nangyayari ngayong may pandemic.

Ito ay ang As Nature Intended, isang online one-stop shop para sa holistic lifestyle.

Mayroon itong ino-offer na iba’t ibang brand ng guilt-free na pagkain, skincare products, nutraceuticals/sports supplements, workout/athletic gear, at wine.

“We established As Nature Intended as a one-stop shop for everything healthy. We wanted to start a community that debunks the misconception that healthy living as a very intimidating concept. We want to promote the perspective that being healthy shouldn’t hurt our wallets and bank accounts,” sey ni David sa kanyang produkto.

Naging inspirasyon ni David sa kanyang bagong business venture sa kaniyang hilig sa pangangalaga sa kalusugan at pagwo-workout.

“At its core, it really stemmed from my passion for health and working out, and helping people achieve a healthier lifestyle, starting with my family and circle of friends,” diin pa niya.

