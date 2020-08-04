Enough food supply assured

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ELLALYN RUIZ

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary William Dar assured the public on Tuesday that there is enough food supply for the two-week modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) period.

There is sufficient supply of rice, vegetables, fruit, chicken, and fisheries products to meet the requirements of households in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, he said during a virtual presser in Malacañang.

Dar however appealed to local government units to ensure the unhampered movement of goods and prime commodities by allowing cargoes, agriculture and fishery inputs, food products, and agribusiness personnel to pass through checkpoints easily.

He cited a report received by the department that vegetable cargoes coming from Benguet could not get through the checkpoints.

Dar asked the local government units concerned, along with the law enforcers to work in unity to conquer the threat of hunger by allowing free movement in the food value chain.

We need to move the supplies from their origins to areas where they are most needed, he added. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

comments