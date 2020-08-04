Isko deploys COVID safety marshals

BY MINKA TIANGCO

About 400 Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) enforcers have been designated as COVID-19 safety marshals in the nation’s capital.

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno on Tuesday led the deployment of COVID-19 safety marshals at the Kartilya ng Katipunan.

The mayor said the COVID-19 safety marshals will assist the city’s police and barangay officials in enforcing public health protocols under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

President Rodrigo Duterte recently placed Metro Manila and nearby provinces under MECO anew in response to an appeal made by medical frontliners. The much stricter lockdown ends on Aug. 18.

“Kayong lahat ay sanay sa kalsada. Araw-araw na ginawa ng Diyos marami na kayong nakitang makukulit, marami na rin kayong experience sa pakikiusap sa mga tao. Alam ko ang sinasaway niyo lang ay driver, pero simula sa araw na ito, ang sasawayin niyo na ay taumbayan,” Moreno told the COVID-19 safety marshals.

“We will help our uniformed personnel in the PNP and the MPD. We will augment them for their effort to keep peace and order of the city,” he added.

Moreno said the 400 COVID-19 safety marshals comprise about half of the MTPB’s traffic personnel. (Minka Tiangco)

