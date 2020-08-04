Memorable movie, TV roles

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

Speaking of memorable movie and TV roles, “Hello, Love, Goodbye” and “Alaala” come to mind.

“Alaala,” a GMA Martial Law special, starred Alden Richards. It is based on the memories of activist Boni Ilagan, who was tortured during Martial Law. Alden played Boni, ably supported by Bianca Umali, who played Boni’s ill-fated younger sister.

“Hello, Love, Goodbye,” a Star Cinema project directed by Cathy Garcia Molina, also starred Alden opposite Kathryn Bernardo as OFWs in Hong Kong, lovers facing uncertain future. A beautiful movie…and a super blockbuster. It grossed a mind boggling one billion pesos. The all-time Filipino movie moneymaker.

Coco Martin also comes to mind.

Coco starred in two acclaimed international films, “Masahista,” and “Kinatay,” both directed by Brillante Mendoza.

“Masahista” was best picture at the Locarno International Film Festival and “Kinatay” gave Brillante best director award at the Cannes International Film Festival.

On television, Coco’s most memorable role was, of course, as Cardo Dalisay on ABS-CBN’s “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” Now on its fourth year…and it might have continued till kingdom come, but then came the shutdown. Now, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” will air until September on cable and other outlets. Surely, a sad day for its million followers, here and abroad.

Coco can take a well deserved rest…while plotting his next career move.

Next in mind is Charo Santos.

Her most memorable movies are Mike de Leon “Itim” and Lav Diaz’s “Ang Babaeng Humayo.” “Itim” gave Charo Asia’s best actress award. “Ang Babaeng Humayo” won best picture (Golden Lion) at the Venice Internatinal Fim Festival.

And Charo’s most memorable TV-role?

As host of the long-running and top-rating drama anthology on ABS-CBN, “Maalaala Mo Kaya.” Like “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “MMK” is a casualty of the shutdown

