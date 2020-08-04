Motorcycle back-riding restrictions eased

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY AARON RECUENCO

The National Task Against COVID-19 has allowed motorcycle pillion riding and even lifted some of the restrictions in Metro Manila and the four adjacent provinces which were all reverted to the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status, the Joint Task Force COVID Shield said on Tuesday.

From the earlier restriction that back-riding is limited to married couples and living-in partners, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, commander of the JTF COVID Shield, said pillion-riding is now allowed for all the Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR).

Eleazar explained that both the pillion riding and lifting of restrictions were tackled during the NTF Against COVID-19 meeting on Monday night.

“Since public transportation is not allowed in Metro Manila and the four provinces under MECQ from August 4 to August 18, motorcycle back-riding will be an essential mode of transportation to ensure that no frontliners and other essential workers would be stranded as they go out to report to work and on their way back home,” said Eleazar.

Based on the government’s guideline, the use of bicycles and motorcycles are encouraged under MECQ.

But Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who is also the Vice Chairman of the NTF Against COVID-19, has been emphasizing that there is a need to strictly implement the installation of motorcycle barrier that would separate the driver and the back-rider especially that the pillion riding is now allowed for APORs.

“As per SILG Año, motorcycle back-riding will be allowed under MECQ and the rule now states that any person, for as long as they are considered as APOR and especially if the back-riders are medical frontliners and other essential workers, is allowed for pillion riding,” said PLt. Gen. Eleazar. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments