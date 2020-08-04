NBI suspends clearance processing in MECQ areas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has temporarily suspended clearance processing in Metro Manila and other areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

“In view of the declaration by the President placing the National Capital Region (NCR) and provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ), we would like to advise our dear clients that the clearance operation in these areas will be suspended from August 4 to August 18, 2020,” read the advisory of the NBI.

NBI clearance is a certificate issued by the NBI to a person which shows the person has no derogatory or pending criminal record.

In declaring the MECQ, President Duterte heeded the appeal of the medical community to revert Metro Manila and the four provinces back to MECQ due to the rising number of COVID cases.

However, Duterte explained he could not impose a much stricter quarantine measures in order to balance the economic recovery.

The NBI suspended processing NBI clearances last March 18 following the government’s decision to impose quarantine measures.

Clearance processing in Metro Manila last June 1 when it was placed under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Prior that, the NBI resumed clearance processing in some areas that were placed under GCQ since April 30. (Jeffrey Damicog)

comments